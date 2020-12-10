The UK imposed sanctions against Russia

The UK has imposed sanctions on charges of human rights violations against Russian citizens, Free News reports with reference to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“Britain is imposing sanctions, including entry bans and asset freezes, against three individuals and the Terek rapid response team for torture and other human rights crimes against LGBT people in Chechnya,” the foreign office said in a statement.

The statement names Magomed Daudov (speaker of the Chechen Parliament), Ayub Kataev (head of the Republican Interior Ministry), and Apti Alaudinov (Deputy Head of the Chechen Interior Ministry).