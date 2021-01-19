The transfer of football player Barral was made for cryptocurrency in Spain

Spanish third-league Madrid club Internacional has acquired former Real Madrid striker David Barral.

The transfer will go down in football history since it was the first to be settled in cryptocurrency. The club wrote about this on its Twitter page.

David Barral nuevo jugador de DUX Internacional de Madrid ¡Bienvenido al club infinito! Se convierte en el primer fichaje de la historia en criptomonedas. Gracias a @CRIPTAN_es nuestro nuevo sponsor por hacerlo posible. #VamosInter #GoDUX pic.twitter.com/Ljf3PInVOn — DUX Internacional de Madrid (@interdemadrid) January 15, 2021

Barral is a graduate of Real Madrid, for which he has never played. The athlete changed about a dozen teams, including Fuenlabrada, Levante, Granada and Cadiz.

This is not the first acquisition of a football player for bitcoins. In January 2018, the Turkish amateur club Harunustaspor paid for the player’s purchase with cryptocurrency, the Sport-Express newspaper notes. Omer Farouk Kyroglu was bought for 0.0524 bitcoins and 2.5 thousand Turkish lire.