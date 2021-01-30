The tallest dog in the world dies

According to CNN, great Dane Freddie, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest dog in the world, died at the age of eight and a half.

The dog lived in the UK with his owner Claire Stoneman. His height from foot to withers was 103.5 cm. When Freddie stood on his hind legs, he reached 226 cm.

Freddie was born the smallest in the litter and began to grow rapidly after 3 months of age. In 2016, representatives of the Guinness Book of Records recorded its record growth.

Most Great Danes live from 8 to 10 years.