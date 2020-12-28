The Syrians threw stones at a US military patrol

Syrians threw stones at a US military patrol, reports the state TV channel SAR Al-Ikhbariya.

The incident occurred in the province of Al-Hasakah in the northeast of the country.

“Residents blocked the path of a patrol of American occupiers near the settlement of al-Qahtaniyah to the East of (the city) Qamishli and threw stones at him, ” the report says.

The US armed forces, together with the Arab-Kurdish armed formations of the “Syrian Democratic Forces,” illegally control territories in the north and northeast of the Arab republic — in the provinces of Deir Ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, and Raqqa, where the largest oil and gas fields of Syria are located.

Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military occupation and state piracy for blatant theft of oil.