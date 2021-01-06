The Syrian army claims that Israel conducted the attack from the Golan Heights

According to an official statement of the Syrian army, the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights.

Earlier it was reported that the Syrian air defense system repelled Israeli attacks south of Damascus.

“At exactly 23.10, hostile Israel committed aggression by launching a series of missile strikes from the airspace of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Our air defenses shot down most of the enemy missiles,” the statement said.

The Syrian authorities have repeatedly appealed to the UN Security Council to take measures and stop the open aggression of Israel against Syria. Still, the Israeli Air Force strikes on objects in the SAR, including the regular army’s positions in different provinces, continue.