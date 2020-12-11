The state of Virginia imposed a “soft” curfew

As part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities of the US state of Virginia are imposing a curfew that will last at least until the end of January, NBC Washington reports.

State Governor Ralph Northam chose to call the new measure a “modified self-isolation Ordinance” at a press conference. Starting Monday, residents will be required to stay indoors from midnight to five in the morning.

The Washington Post notes that the state police will not detain violators. The local administration explained that they want to win and not force the population to stay at home at night when there is a decrease in discipline regarding compliance with sanitary measures.