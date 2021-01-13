The State Department warned companies about sanctions in connection with the “Nord stream-2”

The agency’s sources said that a report is expected to appear this week, which will indicate the companies involved in the construction of the gas pipeline.

The State Department earlier this month warned European companies it suspects of helping build Russia’s “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline that sanctions could be imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the outgoing administration of Donald Trump is preparing a final series of restrictive measures against the project.

“We are trying to inform companies about the risks and encourage them to withdraw from the project before it is too late,” a US government source said on condition of anonymity.

The source said that the State Department is expected to issue a report by January 14-15 on companies that, according to the Foreign Ministry, help in the construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The source said that the report might mention insurance companies, companies that help lay the underwater pipeline or check the project’s construction equipment.

In accordance with the current legislation, such companies are threatened with American sanctions if they do not stop working.