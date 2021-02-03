The State Department said that the new US administration is not set up for a direct dialogue with Maduro

Washington will act in relation to Caracas “with some allies and partners,” said the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

The new US administration headed by President Joe Biden is not in the mood to enter into a direct dialogue with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This was announced on Wednesday at a regular briefing for journalists by the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price.

“<…>I certainly do not expect the current administration to engage directly with Maduro,” a US foreign Ministry official said.

According to him, the new US government will act in relation to Venezuela “with some allies and partners.” “We will do this with partners in the region, with our European allies and partners, with the Organization of American States (OAS), through the Lima Group<…>,” Price said.