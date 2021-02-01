The State Department said that Beijing is not assisting the WHO in studying the origin of the virus

The lack of assistance from the Chinese authorities in ensuring transparency in the implementation of expert assessments creates a “serious problem” that needs to be addressed, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that the Chinese authorities do not provide adequate assistance to the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO), WHO arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan to study the origin of the coronavirus.

In an interview with NBC published on Monday, Blinken said that Beijing, in his opinion, “completely fails to comply with the requirements” regarding the provision of WHO experts with access to the facilities where the new coronavirus was initially detected. The lack of assistance from the Chinese authorities in ensuring transparency in implementing expert assessments creates a “serious problem” that needs to be addressed, he believes.

An equally serious problem is the trade relations between the United States and China, inherited by the current leadership of the country from the administration of Donald Trump, Blinken said. We are talking, in particular, about the tariffs imposed by the previous leadership on Chinese imports. According to Blinken, President Joe Biden believes that this tariff policy should be subjected to a detailed analysis to ensure that it does not harm the American economy, which is already experiencing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. First of all, this concerns China’s retaliatory steps, which increased duties on agricultural products from the United States.

During the interview, the Secretary of State criticized the actions of the Chinese authorities in relation to Hong Kong, which, according to Washington, violate Beijing’s obligations in relation to this special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China. Blinken spoke in favor of the United States and the United Kingdom, opening the doors to Hong Kong residents who leave it because of the actions of the Chinese authorities.

“We are seeing people in Hong Kong once again rise to defend their rights, which they believed were guaranteed to them,” said the head of the US Foreign Ministry. “If they are victims of reprisals by the Chinese authorities, we must do something to grant them asylum.”

Blinken believes that by more actively opposing China in global politics and international institutions, the United States will only strengthen its position globally. “The challenge presented by China is as much a consequence of China’s growing strength as it is of the weaknesses we have allowed,” Blinken concluded, alluding to the weakening of the US position in NATO, the UN, and the WTO under the previous administration.