The State Department confirmed that there is no working group with Turkey on the S-400

Regular consultations are being held at the working level regarding the impact of sanctions on cooperation between the military, the US department said.

On Wednesday, the State Department denied Turkish media reports that Ankara and Washington have formed a working group to resolve the situation around Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs).

“There is no working group regarding sanctions under CAATSA (the law” On countering America’s adversaries through sanctions”) or “studying” the threat posed by the S-400 to the F-35. There are regular consultations at the working level regarding the impact of sanctions on the existing cooperation between the military,” the official representative of the US Foreign Ministry told.

“We remain committed to the full application of sanctions, as announced by the Secretary of State [Michael] Pompeo on December 14,” he added.

Earlier, information about forming a working group on the S-400 was denied by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. NTV reported creating such a group with reference to the Foreign Minister of the Republic, Mevlut Cavusoglu.