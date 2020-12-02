The startup introduced a portable device for viewing 3D animation

A US startup has introduced a device that allows you to view 3D animation in the office or home. At the same time, the display is lightweight and can be carried with you.

In October 2020, holographic display manufacturer Looking Glass Factory unveiled its $3,000 Looking Glass monitors. However, the researchers felt that the company would not be promoting its holographic technology to market anytime soon.

Looking Glass Portrait will now be available to general users. This is a $349 full-color holographic display that supports 60 frames per second – it allows you to view 3D objects from different angles on a 7.9-inch screen. The device can be tied to a PC or Mac, work with complex 3D applications, or offline – as a photo and video player.

The new display’s portable design and the weight of 0.5 kg allow it to be used in offices, at home, or on the road, so visual content can be viewed anywhere, even without glasses.

The company’s previous displays resembled a glossy prism, and the new Portrait design uses redesigned optics with improved anti-reflective properties. It generates 45 to 100 views of a 3D object. This allows multiple people to view holograms simultaneously from different angles, overcoming a major limitation of Sony’s holographic design.

Up to 1000 pieces of holographic media can be stored directly in the device for instant playback, without another connected device. The researchers also unveiled an experimental face-tracking app that converts human movement into animation. In the future, this technology will allow for “conferences of the future” – with the help of realistic 3D human avatars.