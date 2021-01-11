The stars of the “Kardashian family” shared photos from the last filming day

On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared footage of the last day of filming with the reality show fans show “The Kardashian Family”.

The star showed fans how she and her relatives celebrated the end of the popular TV show, which lasted 20 seasons. So, the stars arranged a small buffet table on the site.

Guys, this is our last day of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Don’t cry, “ Kim said to fans in one of the posts. In another, she wrote: “Officially, I’m crying. Thankful for every second.

Kim announced the closure of the Kardashian Family show back in September.

“Dear fans, it was with a heavy heart that our family decided to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes – we are very grateful that you watched us and went with us through joys, sorrows, tears, got to know our relationship and our children. We will be forever grateful for the wonderful memories and the countless number of new people we met during the show, ”Kim said to the audience.

However, the famous family will continue to delight the audience in the new project. Streaming service Hulu recently announced that it had signed an agreement with Kim, Chloe, Courtney, Kylie, Kendall and their mom Chris, under which the TV stars will create new content. It is unknown whether the star family will appear directly on the screen or work behind the scenes: the service did not provide details of cooperation with celebrities. According to Hulu, the new content from Kardashian-Jenner will be released in late 2021.