The star of the movie Inception Ellen Page declared himself transgender

Actress Ellen Page, who played Ariadne’s role in Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” announced on Twitter that she is transgender.

She also asked to call her Elliot and talk about her using the pronoun “he.”

In 2018, Page married her girlfriend.

She became famous for her role in the film “Juno,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She also starred in films in the X-Men franchise. Page is currently playing in the series “The Umbrella Academy.”