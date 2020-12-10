The socialists won 91 percent of the seats in the Venezuelan parliamentary elections

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela published data on the distribution of seats in the unicameral Parliament based on the elections’ results, according to which the socialist Alliance received 253 out of 277 seats.

According to data published on the Council’s website without comment, 4,317,819 votes allowed Simon Bolivar’s Great Patriotic pole movement to win 253 seats or 91.34% of the seats. The Alliance of socialist parties in Venezuela is led by the ruling United Socialist Party, chaired by President Nicolas Maduro.

Another 11 seats went to the Democratic action movement, and from one to three seats to five small parties. Three seats unoccupied by political movements will go to representatives of indigenous peoples.

Elections to the National Assembly were held on December 6 with the participation of 107 political parties and associations, more than 14 thousand candidates in total. More than 20 parties, including the party of opposition leader Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the vote.

According to the latest data, the total number of votes counted is 6,227,690, and the turnout in the elections was 30.5%.