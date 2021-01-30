The smallest reptile on the planet discovered

Scientists from the Zoological State Collection of Munich have discovered the smallest reptile on the planet in Madagascar, discovering a new species of tiny brookesia chameleons “Brookesia nana”. A study by the German Zoological Research Institute published the journal Scientific Reports.

Researchers have photographed a reptile, whose adult male body length is only thirteen and a half millimetres.

A group of herpetologists led by Frank Glau argues that this species is the smallest of all currently known brukesias. Scientists caught two light brown reptiles; it turned out that they were a male and a female. Moreover, the male turned out to be smaller than the female. However, experts drew attention to the large size of his genitals relative to the body, the length of which is two and a half millimetres.

Brookesia lives in those areas of Madagascar where trees are actively burned and cut down for human needs. The scientists who discovered the reptiles suggested assigning them the status of a species on the verge of complete extinction.

