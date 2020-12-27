The sleigh of Santa Claus has issued a license to fly

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Santa Claus and his “reindeer-drawn sleigh” special powers to deliver cargo directly to the roofs of American homes, as well as a license to fly to the International Space Station, the FAA said in a press release.

“The FAA today announced that it had granted Santa Claus and his reindeer-drawn sleigh special authority to deliver goods by air between the states directly to the roofs of US homes on Christmas Eve,” the report said.

Also, for the first time in history, the FAA issued Santa a special commercial space license “to fly with a crew to the ISS using his StarSleigh-1 space capsule, powered by a Rudolph rocket.”

So Santa Claus could without difficulty move in the United States’ airspace and deliver cargo to the ISS.