The singer faces jail after publishing an explicit video

In Indonesia, singer Gisella Anastasia faces a prison sentence after publishing an explicit video with her participation, writes the South China Morning Post.

The video, filmed in 2017 in a hotel room, was published in November on the social network Twitter. Two days later, a local lawyer approached the police to investigate the “distribution of pornography”, which is prohibited by law in Indonesia.

According to police, Gisella admitted that she was captured in the video. As the woman clarified, she lost her phone shortly after she recorded the corresponding video.

The singer and the man captured on the video were charged with violating anti-pornography laws. They face up to 12 years in prison. The investigation continues, the police are looking for someone who may have published the video.