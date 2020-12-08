The ship “Akademik Chersky” moved away from the place of completion of Nord Stream 2

The pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky departs from the unfinished section of the “Nord stream-2,” according to data from the MarineTraffic global vessel positioning system.

Since December 5, Akademik Chersky has been in the area located next to the unfinished section of the project – below the Danish island of Bornholm near the waters of Poland. However, on December 7, the ship turned to the northeast.

Last Saturday, the German Federal office for navigation and hydrography (BSH) announced that from December 5 to 31, the Fortuna anchor pipe-laying vessel intends to carry out work on the “Nord stream-2” in the southern part of the Baltic Sea in the area between the Adlergrund shoal and the Oder shoal. At the same time, the operator of the gas pipeline under construction, Nord Stream 2 AG, previously announced the resumption of pipe laying operations in December: in the exclusive economic zone of Germany using an anchor-positioned vessel.

These requirements are met by Fortuna, which is considered one of the possible options for completing the Russian project along with the Akademik Chersky pipe-laying machine with a dynamic positioning system. Gazprom, the sole shareholder of the project company Nord Stream 2 AG, has not yet said which vessels it plans to use for this purpose.