The ship Akademik Chersky left the place of completion of the Nord stream-2

The pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky left the site of the completion of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline near the Danish island of Bornholm, according to data from the global vessel positioning system MarineTraffic.

Last Wednesday, the Chersky arrived at an unfinished section of the highway, and now it is moving back in an easterly direction.

Before that, the pipe-laying machine had been standing on the Curonian Spit roadstead near Kaliningrad for almost a month. Judging by the current direction of the ship, it can return to the Russian port again.