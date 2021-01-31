The severely ill COVID-19 patients were found to have an immune advantage

People who have experienced severe coronavirus may have stronger and longer-term immune defenses against re-infection. This is stated in the article of researchers from the Institute of Immunology of La Jolla.

The researchers analyzed blood samples from 39 people with the coronavirus and ten who did not survive the disease — they gave their samples before the pandemic.

The researchers analyzed the expression of individual genes of more than 80 thousand CD8+T cells are immune cells that destroy infected cells. Their “memory” is important for protecting the body from re-infection.

17 people had a mild form of coronavirus; they were not hospitalized, another 13 were hospitalized, and nine were in intensive care. The researchers were surprised that patients with a milder form had weaker CD8+ T-cells responses than the seriously ill.

As co-author of the study Christian Ottensmayer noted, there is a link between the work of T-cells and the severity of the disease. Scientists found that CD8+T-cells in people with a mild form of COVID-19 have signs of “depletion” of T-lymphocytes: the cells receive so much stimulation of the immune system to fight viruses they become less effective. T-cell depletion in people with mild coronavirus may reduce their chances of acquiring long-term immunity.

The study results suggest that people with a severe case of COVID-19 may have stronger and longer-term immunity. This, according to study co-author Pandurangan Vijayanand, highlights the diversity of how people respond to Sars-CoV-2.

The scientists also plan to evaluate T-cells in lung tissue to see how they respond to the virus.