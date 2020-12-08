The seventh mysterious “monolith” appeared in Germany

Another mysterious silver “pillar-monolith” was discovered at the weekend, this time in one of the cities of the German Federal State of Hesse, according to the news portal Hessenschau.

Passers-by discovered the glittering monolith on the edge of arable land in the municipality of Sulzbach. According to Hessenschau, there is a wooden structure inside the object. The origin of the monolith is unknown.

Monoliths began to appear in November of this year. The monolith pillar in Germany became the seventh such object. Previously, mysterious monoliths were discovered in the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States.