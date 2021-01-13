The Senate will not pass a verdict on Trump’s impeachment until January 20

The Senate will not pass a verdict on the impeachment of Donald Trump before the expiration of his presidential term on January 20, said the leader of Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

“Even if the Senate trial started this week and moved quickly, there would be no final verdict before President Trump leaves office. This is not a decision that I made; this is a fact,” McConnell said in a written statement.

Also, he said, there is no chance of a “fair and serious” process in the remaining seven days of Trump’s term.

“In light of these realities, I believe it is in the best interest of our country that Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days fully focused on helping secure the inauguration and proper transfer of power to the future Biden administration,” McConnell said.

Earlier, the House of Representatives impeached Trump; it is expected that the case will be sent to the Senate.