The Senate resumed its hearings on the impeachment of Trump

The US Senate has resumed hearings on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump; a vote is expected on Saturday.

The parties to the process have stated their positions earlier, and they will make their final speeches on Saturday.

Trump is accused of sedition. On January 6, a crowd of his supporters trashed the US Capitol and temporarily prevented the approval of the presidential election, which was won by Trump’s rival Joe Biden.

To condemn Trump, you need 67 votes out of 100 senators, but so far, this number has not been collected.