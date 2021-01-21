The Senate confirmed the first member of the Cabinet of Biden

Avril Haines appointed Director of National Intelligence.

The Senate confirmed the first member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, approving the appointment of Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence.

Haynes became the first woman to lead the US intelligence community.

During the voting, her candidacy was approved by 84 votes in favor with 10 against.

Haines ‘ claim was in question for most of the day, after Republican Senator Tom Cotton spoke out against it, demanding that she provide information about the CIA’s interrogation program under the administration of George W. Bush.

Haines responded to a written question on Wednesday, and Cotton withdrew his objections.