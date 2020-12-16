The Senate confirmed Julie Fisher, the US Ambassador in Belarus
She will be the first American ambassador to the country since 2008.
The US Senate has unanimously approved the appointment of deputy assistant Secretary of state for Western Europe and the European Union Julie Fischer as the new US ambassador to Belarus.
Fisher will be the first US ambassador to the eastern European country since 2008.
Previously, Fisher performed special assignments as charge d’affaires of the United States at the American embassy in Moscow.