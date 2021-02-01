The Secretary of State denied the involvement of the United States in illegal actions in Russia

The US has nothing to do with the uncoordinated protests in Russia, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that the United States stop interfering in Russia’s affairs after Blinken wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Moscow time, that the United States ” condemns the constant use of harsh tactics by the Russian authorities against peaceful protesters and journalists for the second week in a row,” and called for “the release of persons detained for exercising their rights.”

“The Russian government is making a big mistake if it thinks it’s about us. It’s not like that; it’s about them. It’s about the government, it’s about the disillusionment of the Russian people with corruption, autocracy, and I think they need to look inside, not outside,” Blinken told NBC News.

On Sunday, uncoordinated protests were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities, accompanied by detentions.