The second trailer for The Cayo Perico Heist: the grand heist for GTA Online

Rockstar Games has released a trailer for the upcoming heist The Cayo Perico Heist, which will appear in GTA Online on December 15.

Players will be able to try their luck in the heist of Cayo Perico, one of the most secure islands in the world. Adventurers will have to break through the coast guards, heavily armored guards on the island itself, and hack into security systems. As a reward, players will receive “valuable evidence”, money, art and jewelry.

“Cayo Perico is not only the central nerve of El Rubio’s drug business, but the island also has another great love: marathons of dance parties on golden beaches where everyone from glamorous travelers and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave about sunrise, ”writes Rockstar.

According to the developers, players are waiting for one of the biggest additions for GTA Online.