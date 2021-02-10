The second day of Trump’s impeachment has begun in the US Senate

The prosecution plans to show as evidence previously not shown videos of the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6.

The second day of the impeachment process against the former US President, Republican Donald Trump, began on Wednesday in the Senate of Congress. American TV channels broadcast the meeting.

The prosecution and the defense must begin to present their arguments. First, the floor will be given to the accusers from the House of Representatives, led by Democrat Jamie Raskin (R-Maryland). On Wednesday, they are given no more than 8 hours.

In particular, the prosecution plans to show as evidence video recordings of the Congress’s storming by Trump supporters on January 6, which have not been shown anywhere before.

The impeachment procedure of Trump was initiated because of the statements made by him on January 6. On that day, supporters of the Republican, who gathered in the US capital for a demonstration of thousands in support of him, broke into Congress, trying to prevent the approval of the results of the presidential election held in the country on November 3 last year, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

The article of accusation in the resolution approved by the House of Representatives is one-sedition. The document was previously submitted to the Senate, and on Tuesday, the impeachment process began in the upper house. Members of the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors and senators as jurors.

The unprecedented situation is that the procedure of removal from power for the first time in the country’s history is twice subjected to the same president, and by now, he has resigned his powers. The Democrats made the first attempt to remove Trump from office in 2019. The lower house then also approved the charges, but the Senate, in which the Republicans had a majority, acquitted the head of state in early 2020.