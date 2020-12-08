The second Briton vaccinated against COVID-19 was 80-year-old William Shakespeare

The second person to receive a coronavirus vaccination after the start of mass vaccination in the UK was an older man named William Shakespeare, the Daily Mail newspaper reports.

Britain was the first in the West to start vaccinating the population against coronavirus. Since Tuesday, the country’s most vulnerable residents, including patients in nursing homes and older adults over 80, have been receiving vaccinations as part of this operation, unprecedented in modern Europe. The first patient to receive the vaccine was Coventry resident Margaret Keenan, 90.

The second person to be vaccinated was William Shakespeare, an 80-year-old patient at Coventry University medical center, the newspaper reported.

News of the vaccination of Shakespeare, who is also a native of Warwick County – the great poet’s birthplace – caused a lot of jokes on social networks.

Mostly, users use puns based on Shakespearean lines and titles. “Taming of the Fly,” – wrote one of them, remaking the title of the famous Comedy “Taming of the Shrew.”

Not without a sacramental question: “To be or not to be vaccinated.”