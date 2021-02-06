The second beta version of Android 11 for OnePlus 7 has been released

OnePlus announced a test version of Android 11 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones a few weeks ago, and has now released a second build of the firmware.

The update came out with the name OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 and weighs 181 MB. There are no new features in the firmware. Basically, the developers have fixed the errors of the previous software version. Also, the system has optimized dynamic wallpaper, autonomy in some scenarios and automatic brightness control. It should now run more smoothly.

The new version of the firmware has already begun to be received over the air by participants in the OxygenOS beta testing program. There is no information yet when the stable version of Android 11 comes out.