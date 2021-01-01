The route of Dakar 2021 rally-marathon changed

According to the official website of the competition, the organizers of the Dakar rally-marathon have made changes to the route of the 2021 race.

The 2021 race will take place in Saudi Arabia on January 3-15. She starts and finishes in Jeddah. In total, participants will go through 12 stages.

The changes affected the fifth and sixth stages of the rally. The fifth stage was to go along the Riyadh – Buraydah route, and the sixth – Buraydah – Khail. Now Buraydah has been replaced by Al-Qayyum.