The Roman telescope photographs an area of space 100 times larger than the Hubble

One of the most iconic images of the Hubble Space Telescope is an ultra-deep field that has revealed billions of galaxies in the Universe, stretching several hundred million years after the Big Bang. Hubble watched one patch of sky for hundreds of hours. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, under construction, will photograph an area of ​​the sky at least 100 times larger than the Hubble, but with the same clarity after launch.

Among the many observations that will be made possible by the new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (Roman Space Telescope, RST), astronomers are considering the possibility and scientific potential of using the telescope to observe and photograph the superdeep field, as Hubble did earlier. This will help scientists better understand the star formation process in the young universe.

Most of the RST observational time will be devoted to surveying and mapping large areas of the sky. However, observation time will also be available to astronomers for other projects. According to scientists, the RST superdeep field will bring great benefits to the scientific community.

“RST ultra-deep field observations can transform space science. We would like to get the astronomical community to think about how they could take advantage of the Roman telescope, ”said Anton Kekemoer of the Space Telescope Institute for Space Research. Kekemoer presented the idea of ​​using RST to study the ultra-deep field at the 237th meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

For example, the RST superdeep field may be similar to the Hubble superdeep field. The telescope will “look” in one direction for several hundred hours to create extremely detailed images of very faint and distant objects. However, Hubble managed to “catch” thousands of galaxies in this way, and the RST will collect millions, according to NASA. This will improve our understanding of the universe.