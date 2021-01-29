The Republican Party said that they still need Trump

According to the newspaper Politico, the party fears that it will lose huge financial donations in the run-up to the midterm elections without Trump’s cooperation.

The Republican Party of the United States still needs former President Donald Trump and his influence on voters. This, as reported by the newspaper Politico, was started by a member of the Republican National Committee, Jonathan Barnett.

“We need each other. Without a doubt, we need him to make his contributions and his constituents. But he needs us, too. Together, we will settle everything,” the newspaper quotes him as saying. The newspaper noted that a few weeks after attempting to seize the US Congress building by Trump supporters on January 6, “senior Republicans are again trying to make friends with the former president while maintaining a certain distance.”

Politico recalled that immediately after the riots in the American capital on January 6, Republican leaders turned away from Trump and even condemned him for supporting the demonstrators’ actions. But that was then; the publication points out. Now, the Republican Party is making a delicate effort to preserve Trump and his voters’ base without showing any appreciation for him. The party fears that it will lose huge financial donations without Trump’s cooperation as it begins preparations for the midterm elections. It hopes to regain a majority in both houses of Congress.

“What we are seeing is not some shocking change,” an unnamed GOP strategist told the publication. “There’s just no benefit in waging this war [with Trump] if you want to have a future in politics.”

Based on this, the newspaper claims, the chairman of the National Committee of the Republican Party, Ronna McDaniel, evasively responded last Wednesday to a question from the Associated Press about whether the leadership of the party will appeal to Trump with a proposal to nominate his candidacy in the next presidential election.

“The party must remain neutral,” she said. “I will not call on anyone to participate or not participate in the 2024 elections.” Thus, the newspaper stressed, the question remains open, and the party’s plans for Trump in the upcoming midterm elections in two years remain uncertain. “They are still being discussed, and we are working with our members on various possible options to move forward,” Michelle Fiore, a member of the Republican National Committee, told Politico.