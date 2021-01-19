The representative of Guaido will attend the inauguration Biden

Carlos Vecchio said that he received an invitation to the event.

Carlos Vecchio, a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Washington, said that he was invited to the inauguration of the US President-elect, Democrat Joseph Biden. This is stated in a statement by the press service of the office of opponents of the current government of Venezuela.

“We will represent the Venezuelan people and Juan Guaido at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden on January 20, ready to continue working together with our main ally for a free Venezuela,” the text says. Vecchio said that he visited the Pentagon headquarters to pass a test for the presence of coronavirus.