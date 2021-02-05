The release dates of Samsung smartphones with a flexible display are named

The next generation of flexible smartphones from Samsung will appear in the summer of 2021. A reputable insider IceUniverse reported this on Twitter.

We are talking about the folding smartphones Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, which will differ in form factor. If the first one is a fairly large device that resembles a tablet when unfolded, then the new Z Flip is a clamshell with a flexible screen.

New items will be presented in July 2021, that is, earlier than the Galaxy Note family. It is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be made in the style of the Galaxy S21. Smartphones promise support for an active S Pen, a refresh rate of 120 hertz, and an Exynos 2100 processor.