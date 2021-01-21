The real reason for Kyrie Irving’s escape from Brooklyn is named

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said at a press conference that he was leaving the team for a long time, as he “had a lot of family and personal affairs.” However, according to New York Post insider Zach Braziller, this is not entirely true.

“Kyrie Irving said he needed a ‘pause’ and that“ everything that happens in the world is hard to ignore, ” the journalist wrote on his Twitter page.

SportsNet’s New York insider Ian Bagley revealed what is meant by “happening” in the world.

“Several sources claimed that Kyrie Irving was angry after the attack on Capitol Hill by activists supporting Donald Trump, and that is why he left. But for Kairi’s entourage, that’s not the reason. It is likely that the policeman who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha was not prosecuted by the court. People close to Irving say that the event upset him more than the riots in the Capitol, ” Bagley said.

Irving played his first match for Brooklyn after the break. The Nets lost 135-147 away to the Cleveland Cavaliers. At Brooklyn, the most productive on the floor were Kevin Durant (38 points and 12 rebounds), Irving (37 points) and triple-double James Harden (21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists).