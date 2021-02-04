The rapper implanted a pink diamond in his forehead

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert (real name — Symere Woods) implanted a pink diamond worth $ 24 million on his forehead. The operation was carried out in conjunction with the jeweler Elliot Eliantte, writes esquire.

“Beauty is pain,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. Earlier, he said that he had been saving money for the stone since 2017.

In social networks, the extravagant act of Lil Uzi Vert was ambiguously reacted: some fans were delighted with the decoration and courage of the rapper, others considered it madness. Compared to the heroes of the Japanese anime series, the new image of the musician, Pokemon, and the hero of the Marvel universe, Vision, who also had a crystal on his forehead.