The rally of Trump supporters in Washington ended in a clash with the police

There were clashes between supporters of US President Donald Trump and the police in Washington, reports the Fox News channel.

On the eve of the planned confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election in Congress, several hundred Trump supporters are demanding not to count electoral votes from disputed states where Biden won by a small margin. Initially, the demonstration was held quietly, without the participation of far-right groups that had attended such actions before.

Clashes between demonstrators and police began on Tuesday evening. According to media reports, security forces used pepper spray to disperse the protesters. By the evening, police had arrested at least six people for various violations of the law, including possession of weapons, ammunition, and assault on a police officer.