The protesters’ invasion of the Capitol was the first since 1814

Today’s invasion of the US Congress building by protesters is the first invasion of the Capitol since the British attacked it in 1814, a CNN correspondent reported, citing a specialist in the Capitol history.

The attack of British troops on Washington – an episode of the Anglo-American War of 1812-1815. As a result of this event, many government buildings were burned, including the White House and the Capitol.