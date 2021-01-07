The prosecutor’s office is preparing to charge the participants of the riots in the Capitol

Hundreds of people could be charged, authorities say.

US prosecutors are preparing to file criminal charges against several pro-Trump protesters who participated in the Capitol storming on Wednesday.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said charges would be filed on Thursday, and evidence will continue to be collected, and more arrests will follow in the coming days and weeks.

“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our government and the rule of law are held fully accountable for their actions in accordance with the law,” Rosen said.

According to him, federal prosecutors, along with employees of the FBI, the Office for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Alcohol, Tobacco and Weapons, and local police, collected evidence all night, identifying the instigators of the riots and making arrests.

He did not specify how many people were arrested. The Capitol police announced that 68 arrests.

Many hold Trump responsible for inciting the unrest, who urged them to continue to seek the cancellation of the election results during a speech at the rally.

Former Attorney General Barr called the president’s behavior “inexcusable.”

The head of the FBI, Christopher Wray, assured: “Together with our partners, we will bring to justice those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

According to law enforcement agencies, criminal charges can be brought against hundreds of people.