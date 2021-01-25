The producer of the film Gangs of New York, Alberto Grimaldi, died

He was 95 years old.

Italian producer Alberto Grimaldi, who was involved in creating the films Il Buono, il Brutto, il Сattivo and Gangs of New York, has died at the age of 96. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to Grimaldi’s son.

According to him, the producer died of natural causes.

Grimaldi was born in Naples in 1925. He produced more than 80 films shot in the United States and Europe, including the films Il Buono, il Brutto, il Сattivo (1966), Ultimo Tango a Parigi (1972), Gangs of New York (2002).