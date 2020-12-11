The producer of Indiana Jones 5 promises that the main role will remain for Harrison Ford

The producer of the fifth part of Indiana Jones, Frank Marshall, promised in a conversation with Den of Geek that the main role in the upcoming film of the franchise would remain with Harrison Ford, who will turn 80 in 2022 (when the new tape is scheduled to be released). Also, the producer shared his impressions of working with director and screenwriter James Mangold.

“Yes, we are working on a script,” Marshall said. “There’s only one Indiana Jones, and that’s Harrison Ford. What I really admire when working with Jim [Mangold] is his great storytelling skills. I think you might already have seen this in his films, such as Ford vs. Ferrari. It’s all about the characters and the ability to tell a good story. So I’m very happy to see that he is the one working on the script. However, I haven’t seen [the script] yet, so I don’t know what else to tell you. ”

Recall that the fearless archaeologist Indiana Jones was invented by director and screenwriter George Lucas in 1973. Indy first appeared on screen in 1981 in Indiana Jones. In Search of the Lost Ark “, followed by three sequels: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Steven Spielberg announced the start of work on a new part of the franchise back in 2010. Last year, Frank Marshall revealed that James Mangold would direct the new movie about Jones.