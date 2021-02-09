The price of Brent exceeded 61 dollars per barrel for the first time since January 2020

According to trading data, the price of Brent crude oil exceeded $ 61 per barrel for the first time since January 24, 2020.

April futures for the North Sea oil mixture were up 0.54 percent to $ 61.03 per barrel.

The price of March futures for WTI crude oil increased by 0.72 percent to $ 58.39.

The increase in oil prices, in particular, is associated with the OPEC+ agreements that came into force in February. Some countries will further reduce production by about 1.425 million barrels of oil per day, of which one million is accounted for by Saudi Arabia.

Also, overall, concerns about the state of the global economy are easing. This is due to a decrease in the rate of coronavirus infection and the beginning of vaccination.