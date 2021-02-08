The price of Brent crude oil exceeded $60 per barrel for the first time since January 2020

According to trading data, the price of Brent crude oil rose above $ 60 per barrel for the first time since January 29 last year.

So, April Brent futures were up 0.77 percent to $ 60.01 per barrel. March WTI futures also rose in the price — by 1.18 percent, to $ 57.53.

The positive impact on prices is provided by optimism about the recovery of demand in the market. The expansion of coronavirus vaccination worldwide allows bidders to hope that reducing the rate of disease and the lifting of quarantine restrictions will return oil demand to pre-pandemic levels.

Also, since February, OPEC+ agreements have come into force. Some countries will further reduce production by about 1.425 million barrels of oil per day, of which one million is accounted for by Saudi Arabia.