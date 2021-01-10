The President of Kazakhstan has supported the position

President of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev supported the words of US President-elect Joe Biden, who said that the seizure of the Capitol in Washington is extremism and lawlessness.

“Like the whole world, Kazakhstan is closely watching what is happening in the United States. I believe that it is necessary to agree with the conclusion made by US President-elect Joe Biden. The seizure of the Capitol, the citadel of American democracy, is certainly lawlessness, extremism,” Toqayev said.

He stressed that appropriate measures should be taken against lawlessness and extremism. The President of Kazakhstan expressed hope that Biden will draw an appropriate conclusion from this situation and suggested that such a conclusion will become universal in the future.

Toqayev also suggested that relations between Kazakhstan and the United States will develop “in an ascending line.”