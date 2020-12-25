The President and first lady called the appearance of vaccines a Christmas miracle

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump released a video message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas and calling the introduction of two COVID-19 vaccines a ” Christmas miracle.”

“We are grateful to all the scientists, researchers, production workers, and military personnel who worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. This is truly a Christmas miracle, ” the President said in a short video.

Two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have recently been approved for emergency use in the United States. Experts say that they will go into mass access in the spring.

“We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives,” the President said.

He also noted the spiritual significance of the holiday.

“In the Holy season, Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in the history of mankind,” the President said. “At Christmas, we thank God for sending us his son to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world.”

“As you know, this Christmas is different from previous years. We are fighting a global pandemic that has affected all of us, ” the first lady said. “The teachers worked extremely hard to keep our children learning. Students deliver groceries to elderly neighbors. Communities have found new ways to stay in touch with each other.”

She added: “At this beautiful time of year, we also thank the brave and selfless Americans who keep us safe. We are always grateful to the law enforcement officers and heroic American servicemen.”