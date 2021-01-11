The popular blogger has denied rumors of an affair with Kanye West

A few days after the confirmation of reports of the separation of one of the most beautiful couples in American show business – socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West – the musician was suspected of new sexual adventures, moreover, along previously unknown paths.

Separated from his star spouse and four young children on a ranch in Wyoming, West has faced a wave of rumours circulating on TikTok and other social media segments. It was with great surprise that Kanye learned that he was dating Jeffrey Star, a 35-year-old makeup artist with a distinctive appearance.

Star himself fueled rumours by posting on Instagram that he was ready for Sunday’s religious service. By the way, Jeffrey considers Kanye’s concerts to be such a service, where he performs with the choir.

The young man recorded a video message uploaded to YouTube and gained hundreds of thousands of views. Jeffrey explained that there was no relationship or even attempts to build one between him and the Kardashian’s husband: “I am alone, I do not sleep with Kanye and in general with anyone … rumours of our connection are due to the geographical location in Wyoming and human misunderstandings.”

Meanwhile, reports of the divorce proceedings’ preparation between Kim and Kanye continue to excite the American secular society. Still, we are talking about the division of the state of more than two billion dollars and custody rights, maintenance and interaction with four young children.