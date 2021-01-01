The Philippines has banned entry from the US due to a new strain of coronavirus

The Philippines is temporarily banning entry from the United States due to the threat of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

“The Office of the President, on the joint recommendation of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included the United States in the number of countries subject to travel restrictions. In this regard, foreign passengers arriving from the United States or who were in the United States for 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines are prohibited from entering the country from January 3, 2021, from 00.01 Manila time until January 15, 2021,” the presidential representative said in a message on Facebook.

Those who arrive in the country from the United States before January 3 will have to remain in quarantine for two weeks, even if they have a negative test result for COVID-19.