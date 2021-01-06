The pharmacist who deliberately spoiled 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine told about the reasons for his action

In Wisconsin, Aurora Health Care pharmacist Steven Brandenburg deliberately ruined more than 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He believed that because of the drug, people’s DNA mutated.

Brandenburg is accused of deliberately spoiling 57 vials of 570 doses of the vaccine from the American company Moderna. The drug must be stored at a temperature of -70°C. Knowing this, the pharmacist took the vials out of the refrigerator and left them in the room for two days.

Brandenburg told investigators that he did it on purpose. According to him, vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are not safe for people. The pharmacist believes that drugs based on mRNA can cause a mutation in human DNA, although doctors believe this is impossible.

Brandenburg was arrested in early January — after several dozen people were vaccinated with a tainted drug. Property damage due to the decommissioned doses ranged from $ 8,000 to $ 11,000, police said.

Now Moderna experts are checking whether the melted vaccine has retained its effectiveness. It is believed that without a refrigerator, it can be stored for no longer than 12 hours. Also, the health consequences of vaccinated people remain in question.

Brandenburg is charged with two counts: activities that create increased danger and intentional property damage. He faces a fine of up to $ 25 thousand and imprisonment for up to 10 years.