The PGA of America refuses to host tournament at Trump Course

The PGA of America has refused to host the PGA Championship on a course owned by incumbent President Donald Trump.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.” — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

The board of directors of the association voted to terminate the agreement to hold the 2022 competition at the Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The head of the PGA of America, Jim Richerson, noted that organizing the tournament would damage its reputation. The association also added that they found themselves in a political situation that they had nothing to do with.

On January 7, the US Congress, amid unrest, approved the election of Joe Biden as president. He received over 270 electoral votes. A day earlier, Donald Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and House of Representatives suspended the meeting. The Capitol building in Washington was later cleared of protesters.